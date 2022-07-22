Previous
One more of mom by ljmanning
One more of mom

A closeup of Mama Osprey from yesterday. You can clearly see the fish in her talons. She had a lot to say!
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags
Super capture!
July 22nd, 2022  
Islandgirl
Wow great shot!
July 22nd, 2022  
Milanie
You can see the attitude in that face :)
July 23rd, 2022  
