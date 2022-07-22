Sign up
Photo 568
One more of mom
A closeup of Mama Osprey from yesterday. You can clearly see the fish in her talons. She had a lot to say!
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Tags
bird
,
osprey
,
ndao6
Mags
ace
Super capture!
July 22nd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great shot!
July 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
You can see the attitude in that face :)
July 23rd, 2022
