Previous
Next
This is my kind of carpet by ljmanning
Photo 653

This is my kind of carpet

A windy, crunchy walk in the leaves today, with a good friend.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful! I agree with you I love paths and yards when covered by leaves
October 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise