Photo 653
This is my kind of carpet
A windy, crunchy walk in the leaves today, with a good friend.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
15th October 2022 2:43pm
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
trail
,
landscape-52
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful! I agree with you I love paths and yards when covered by leaves
October 16th, 2022
