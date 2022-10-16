Previous
October by ljmanning
Photo 654

October

“Pale amber sunlight falls across
The reddening October trees,
That hardly sway before a breeze
As soft as summer: summer's loss
Seems little, dear! on days like these."
~ Ernest Christopher Dowson
16th October 2022

LManning (Laura)

