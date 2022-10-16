Sign up
Photo 654
October
“Pale amber sunlight falls across
The reddening October trees,
That hardly sway before a breeze
As soft as summer: summer's loss
Seems little, dear! on days like these."
~ Ernest Christopher Dowson
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
835
photos
130
followers
123
following
179% complete
5
365
DMC-G85
16th October 2022 5:22pm
water
,
leaf
,
autumn
,
maple
