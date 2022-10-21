Previous
Next
A brisk start by ljmanning
Photo 659

A brisk start

Had our first serious frost overnight, so everything was nicely furred this morning. Quickly went up into double digits though!
Have a lovely weekend 365-ers.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot. We will likely be in single digits for the e few days
October 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Been seeing the same thing the last two days - love your capture of the different colors with the frost and such nice focusing
October 22nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 22nd, 2022  
KWind ace
Pretty colours and textures.
October 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Great textures and color!
October 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise