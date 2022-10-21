Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 659
A brisk start
Had our first serious frost overnight, so everything was nicely furred this morning. Quickly went up into double digits though!
Have a lovely weekend 365-ers.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
840
photos
129
followers
123
following
180% complete
View this month »
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
21st October 2022 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
frost
bkb in the city
Nice shot. We will likely be in single digits for the e few days
October 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Been seeing the same thing the last two days - love your capture of the different colors with the frost and such nice focusing
October 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 22nd, 2022
KWind
ace
Pretty colours and textures.
October 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Great textures and color!
October 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close