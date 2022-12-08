Sign up
Photo 707
Abstract fun (with a little something extra)
This is the pattern our bathroom light fixture makes on the ceiling, with some extra faffing. Didn’t realize I also had a photobomber until I uploaded it!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
897
photos
133
followers
122
following
193% complete
View this month »
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
8th December 2022 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
abstract-69
