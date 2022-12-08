Previous
Abstract fun (with a little something extra) by ljmanning
Photo 707

Abstract fun (with a little something extra)

This is the pattern our bathroom light fixture makes on the ceiling, with some extra faffing. Didn’t realize I also had a photobomber until I uploaded it!
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
