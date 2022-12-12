Sign up
Photo 711
View from the bridge
Winter comes to Hopewell Creek.
Apologies for the lack of commenting. I aim to catch up this week! Thanks so much for your continued involvement.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
902
photos
134
followers
123
following
194% complete
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
711
705
706
707
708
709
191
710
711
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
12th December 2022 11:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
reflections
,
winter
,
trees
,
creek
,
hopewell-creek
Mags
ace
What a magical capture! The snow makes everything so beautiful.
December 13th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Such a nice winter scene.
December 13th, 2022
