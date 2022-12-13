Sign up
Photo 712
Winter light
I just can’t resist those morning skies.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
13th December 2022 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
morning
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
rural
,
skyscape
,
fields
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm a sunrise sucker too
December 14th, 2022
