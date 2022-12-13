Previous
Next
Winter light by ljmanning
Photo 712

Winter light

I just can’t resist those morning skies.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm a sunrise sucker too
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise