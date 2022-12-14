Previous
Next
Crossing Lake Victoria by ljmanning
Photo 713

Crossing Lake Victoria

One of the many lovely bridges spanning the Avon River and Lake Victoria in Stratford, Ontario.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning!
December 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Amazing capture of this wonderful sight, love the clarity and colours.
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise