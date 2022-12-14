Sign up
Photo 713
Crossing Lake Victoria
One of the many lovely bridges spanning the Avon River and Lake Victoria in Stratford, Ontario.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
14th December 2022 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bridge
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
Walks @ 7
ace
Stunning!
December 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this wonderful sight, love the clarity and colours.
December 15th, 2022
