Photo 714
Coated
We had hours upon hours of freezing rain today. Everything was coated. Those aren’t water drops on our honeysuckle vine, they’re ice drops.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
vine
,
honeysuckle
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
December 16th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Stay safe! Freezing rain is the worst
December 16th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Oh, that looks cold! But nice texture to the lovely image.
December 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
Encased in ice! Very cold, but beautiful capture.
December 16th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Poor honeysuckle.
December 16th, 2022
