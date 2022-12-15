Previous
Coated by ljmanning
Photo 714

Coated

We had hours upon hours of freezing rain today. Everything was coated. Those aren’t water drops on our honeysuckle vine, they’re ice drops.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Peter Dulis ace
nice
December 16th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Stay safe! Freezing rain is the worst
December 16th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Oh, that looks cold! But nice texture to the lovely image.
December 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
Encased in ice! Very cold, but beautiful capture.
December 16th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Poor honeysuckle.
December 16th, 2022  
