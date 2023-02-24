Sign up
Photo 785
Hilltop pine
Landscape 5 for Flash of Red. Shot 27/12/22.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
landscape
,
black-white
,
silhouettes
,
for2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot.
February 24th, 2023
Megan
ace
Really like how dark the pine feels compared to the other trees.
February 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely layers of tones and contrasts!
February 25th, 2023
