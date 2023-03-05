Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 794
Beech leaves
Dry and curled, these beech leaves still hang on throughout the winter.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
999
photos
146
followers
129
following
217% complete
View this month »
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
Latest from all albums
204
789
790
791
792
793
205
794
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
5th March 2023 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
leaves
,
beech
Shutterbug
ace
It’s kind of nice to have some color in the winter.
March 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close