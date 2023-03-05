Previous
Next
Beech leaves by ljmanning
Photo 794

Beech leaves

Dry and curled, these beech leaves still hang on throughout the winter.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It’s kind of nice to have some color in the winter.
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise