Photo 821
A spot of colour
Grey and raining outside, so I looked for colour inside.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1026
photos
147
followers
131
following
224% complete
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
31st March 2023 11:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bowl
,
oranges
,
still-life
Mags
ace
Very nice still life! I'm so bad with these.
April 2nd, 2023
