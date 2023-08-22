Previous
Tempi says hello by ljmanning
Photo 964

Tempi says hello

Tempi is one of the horses at the therapeutic riding stable where I’m volunteering. She popped her head out to say hello to all the 365-ers.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise