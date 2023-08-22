Sign up
Tempi says hello
Tempi is one of the horses at the therapeutic riding stable where I’m volunteering. She popped her head out to say hello to all the 365-ers.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
horse
,
stable
,
tempi
,
paso-fino
