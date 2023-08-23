Previous
Seed-eating contest by ljmanning
Seed-eating contest

Just look at those cheeks!! He looks a bit scruffy because he’s wet - it was rainy and stormy today.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
264% complete

Corinne C
Lol so cute
August 24th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
I had to laugh- I've seen chipmunks in my yard with their pouches bulging twice the size of this guy's- no kidding! Great catch!
August 24th, 2023  
