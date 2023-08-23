Sign up
Previous
Photo 965
Seed-eating contest
Just look at those cheeks!! He looks a bit scruffy because he’s wet - it was rainy and stormy today.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
rodent
,
chipmunk
,
backyard-wildlife
,
ndao17
Corinne C
ace
Lol so cute
August 24th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I had to laugh- I've seen chipmunks in my yard with their pouches bulging twice the size of this guy's- no kidding! Great catch!
August 24th, 2023
