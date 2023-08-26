Sign up
Photo 968
Creepy crawly
The conditions that have made for a lush, full garden have also meant an abundance of these guys. They are munching their way through everything!
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
insect
garden
grasshopper
amyK
Nice close up
August 27th, 2023
