Previous
Late summer evening by ljmanning
Photo 967

Late summer evening

Leaves of a Japanese Maple in the setting sun.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Absolutely stunning shot!
August 26th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the color.
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise