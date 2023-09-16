Sign up
Photo 989
Stalking Egret
I spent about half an hour watching this Great Egret fish. They are fascinating.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1226
photos
146
followers
129
following
270% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th September 2023 11:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
egret
,
waterfowl
,
great-egret
Milanie
ace
Like his stalking pose
September 17th, 2023
