Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1017
Birthday bouquet
A cherished friend sent me the most lovely, jewel-like little bouquet for my birthday. I liked the way the light was hitting this (I think?) chrysanthemum.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1258
photos
148
followers
119
following
278% complete
View this month »
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Latest from all albums
1011
1012
1013
1014
241
1015
1016
1017
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th October 2023 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bouquet
,
happy-birthday-to-me
Mags
ace
Soft and lovely color.
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close