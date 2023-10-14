Previous
Birthday bouquet by ljmanning
Photo 1017

Birthday bouquet

A cherished friend sent me the most lovely, jewel-like little bouquet for my birthday. I liked the way the light was hitting this (I think?) chrysanthemum.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Soft and lovely color.
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise