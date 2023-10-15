Sign up
Photo 1018
Men in the woods
My boys. (Even the furry one, though you can only see part of him!) Family time today.
Many thanks for all the birthday wishes yesterday!
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
family
,
walk
,
woods
,
black-white
,
black-and-white
Mags
ace
Super black and white! Happy belated birthday.
October 16th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Sorry I missed wishing you a happy birthday yesterday I hope it was a good day. A handsome crew you have pictured here.
October 16th, 2023
