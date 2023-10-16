Previous
Where’s Waldo? by ljmanning
Photo 1019

Where’s Waldo?

Find the invisible heron! They blend in so well with their environment - I almost walked right past him.
(Where’s Waldo is a series of children’s puzzle books, in which you have to find the character Waldo hidden in an illustration of a crowd.)
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! It is almost cryptic but not quite. =)
October 17th, 2023  
