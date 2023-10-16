Sign up
Previous
Photo 1019
Where’s Waldo?
Find the invisible heron! They blend in so well with their environment - I almost walked right past him.
(Where’s Waldo is a series of children’s puzzle books, in which you have to find the character Waldo hidden in an illustration of a crowd.)
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
1
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views 7
7
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
16th October 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
river
,
heron
,
great-blue-heron
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! It is almost cryptic but not quite. =)
October 17th, 2023
