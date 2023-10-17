Sign up
Photo 1020
Roadside colour
A gap in the pines revealed a lovely maple bush on the other side of the field. I think that’s winter wheat coming up.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
17th October 2023 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
maple
,
bush
Mags
ace
You've got some beautiful colors going on where you are. =)
October 18th, 2023
