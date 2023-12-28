Previous
Throwback Cardinal by ljmanning
Photo 1092

Throwback Cardinal

A wonderful busy day with family today, but not one that resulted in any decent photos. Instead, I’m reaching back a bit (to when we had sun!) and a lovely lady Cardinal that dropped by.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
A beautiful capture of her. Enjoy your family!
December 29th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Sometimes you have to pick your priorities and this beautiful lady Cardinal will fill in nicely! Wonderful lighting on her!
December 29th, 2023  
