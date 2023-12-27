Sign up
Previous
Photo 1091
Chickadee-dee-dee
I love Black-capped Chickadees. They are bold as brass and curious as cats. They can remember thousands of different hiding places for their seeds. But they will still complain at length if the feeder is empty!
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th December 2023 1:20pm
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
backyard
,
chickadee
,
black-capped-chickadee
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love them too and I've got to get my feeder out for them. Great shot!
December 28th, 2023
