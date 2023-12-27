Previous
Chickadee-dee-dee by ljmanning
Photo 1091

Chickadee-dee-dee

I love Black-capped Chickadees. They are bold as brass and curious as cats. They can remember thousands of different hiding places for their seeds. But they will still complain at length if the feeder is empty!
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love them too and I've got to get my feeder out for them. Great shot!
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise