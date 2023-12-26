Previous
Drip, drip, drip by ljmanning
Photo 1090

Drip, drip, drip

Rain rain go away…it’s December. Please be snow!
26th December 2023

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
298% complete

Jessica Eby
I agree completely! Nice shot of the dripping berries, though.
December 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
There are other worlds in those lovely little rain drops. I'd love to see a little snow myself. =)
December 27th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great DoF, I'm missing the snow too but glad that there its shoveling as well
December 27th, 2023  
