Photo 1090
Drip, drip, drip
Rain rain go away…it’s December. Please be snow!
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1347
photos
151
followers
116
following
298% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
26th December 2023 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
berries
,
raindrops
,
buckthorn
Jessica Eby
I agree completely! Nice shot of the dripping berries, though.
December 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
There are other worlds in those lovely little rain drops. I'd love to see a little snow myself. =)
December 27th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Great DoF, I'm missing the snow too but glad that there its shoveling as well
December 27th, 2023
