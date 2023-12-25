Sign up
Previous
Photo 1089
Happy Holidays 365!
A very Merry Christmas to those who celebrate. I hope you are with people you cherish, doing things you enjoy, with excellent snacks.
It has been a lovely, cozy day here, with a wonderful turkey dinner to come.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
8
2
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1346
photos
151
followers
116
following
298% complete
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
25th December 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
holidays
,
crystal-ball
,
theme-december2023
Susan Wakely
A lovely lens ball tree.
December 25th, 2023
Peter Dulis
nice one - happy holidays!
December 25th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
what a beauty , Happy Holidays
December 25th, 2023
Jean Karvelis
merry christmas!
December 25th, 2023
Babs
Happy Christmas.
December 25th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Very cool shot! It's been a cozy day here too, with just the three of us holing up. Merry Christmas to you & yours!
December 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Lovely-Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊🧑🎄
December 25th, 2023
