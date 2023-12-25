Previous
Happy Holidays 365! by ljmanning
Happy Holidays 365!

A very Merry Christmas to those who celebrate. I hope you are with people you cherish, doing things you enjoy, with excellent snacks.

It has been a lovely, cozy day here, with a wonderful turkey dinner to come.
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Susan Wakely
A lovely lens ball tree.
December 25th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
nice one - happy holidays!
December 25th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
what a beauty , Happy Holidays
December 25th, 2023  
Jean Karvelis
merry christmas!
December 25th, 2023  
Babs
Happy Christmas.
December 25th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Very cool shot! It's been a cozy day here too, with just the three of us holing up. Merry Christmas to you & yours!
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely-Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊🧑‍🎄
December 25th, 2023  
