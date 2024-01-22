Sign up
Photo 1117
Winter Leaves
The faded, velvety leaves left on the Butterfly Bush.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
8
2
2
365
SM-S901W
22nd January 2024 12:17pm
Tags
winter
,
decay
,
leaves
Mags
ace
Luscious textures and a very nice image.
January 23rd, 2024
Milanie
ace
A lovely winter shot - like the softness
January 23rd, 2024
