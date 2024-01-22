Previous
Winter Leaves by ljmanning
Photo 1117

Winter Leaves

The faded, velvety leaves left on the Butterfly Bush.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
306% complete

Mags ace
Luscious textures and a very nice image.
January 23rd, 2024  
Milanie ace
A lovely winter shot - like the softness
January 23rd, 2024  
