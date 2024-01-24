Previous
Full House by ljmanning
Photo 1119

Full House

All the waterfowl have gathered in the one remaining patch of open water on the pond. A swing to mild temps has brought lots of fog - this was taken this morning before the rain started. The birds will have more room in a couple of days!
24th January 2024

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Jen ace
The one bright spot of winter is seeing so many waterfowl! Nice shot 😀
January 25th, 2024  
