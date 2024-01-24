Sign up
Previous
Photo 1119
Full House
All the waterfowl have gathered in the one remaining patch of open water on the pond. A swing to mild temps has brought lots of fog - this was taken this morning before the rain started. The birds will have more room in a couple of days!
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
snow
,
ducks
,
ice
,
winter
,
fog
,
pond
,
geese
,
swans
Jen
ace
The one bright spot of winter is seeing so many waterfowl! Nice shot 😀
January 25th, 2024
