Snow-capped teasel by ljmanning
Snow-capped teasel

The snow has returned this week, much to my delight.
For Flash of Red - toning/split-toning
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)


@ljmanning
Photo Details

Bucktree
Fabulous capture. Nice detail and tones.
February 17th, 2024  
Mags
Lovely tones!
February 17th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
it's a beautiful close up shot Laura
February 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Such nice tones with the snow.
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C
Wonderful tones
February 17th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful
February 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture. Love the colors.
February 17th, 2024  
