Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1143
Snow-capped teasel
The snow has returned this week, much to my delight.
For Flash of Red - toning/split-toning
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1414
photos
152
followers
110
following
313% complete
View this month »
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
16th February 2024 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
weed
,
teasel
,
for2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture. Nice detail and tones.
February 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely tones!
February 17th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a beautiful close up shot Laura
February 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such nice tones with the snow.
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful tones
February 17th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Beautiful
February 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the colors.
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close