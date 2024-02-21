Previous
Clock Tower by ljmanning
Clock Tower

Negative(‘ish) space around the clock tower on the old post office, now home to a fashion museum.
For Flash of Red - negative space
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Jessica Eby
Good shot of it! Your POV makes it seem so dramatic!
February 22nd, 2024  
