Previous
Photo 1147
Clock Tower
Negative(‘ish) space around the clock tower on the old post office, now home to a fashion museum.
For Flash of Red - negative space
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1418
photos
152
followers
110
following
314% complete
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
architecture
building
clock-tower
for2024
Jessica Eby
Good shot of it! Your POV makes it seem so dramatic!
February 22nd, 2024
