Photo 1148
Reflected
Fallen branches in the pond, for Flash of Red - negative space.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
22nd February 2024 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
branches
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
for2024
Milanie
ace
Very nice
February 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Superb capture!
February 23rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent reflection shot.
February 23rd, 2024
