Photo 1149
Lone tree
Having some fun with the light on the fields. For Flash of Red - negative space.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
272
1149
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
23rd February 2024 1:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
field
silhouette
black-white
black&white
for2024
Mags
Very beautiful and dramatic landscape. I love the rolling hills.
February 24th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
The light is great
February 24th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
Beautiful capture of the countryside...it looks so peaceful!
February 24th, 2024
