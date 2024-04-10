Sign up
Previous
Photo 1196
Clock Tower
Stone tower of the old city hall, against a mackerel sky.
10th April 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1478
photos
158
followers
110
following
327% complete
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
280
1192
281
1193
1194
1195
282
1196
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
10th April 2024 9:14am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
stone
,
clouds
,
architecture
,
historical
Shutterbug
ace
Nice pov and beautiful sky.
April 11th, 2024
Jessica Eby
Great shot of it. I have never heard that term for the sky before!
April 11th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Gorgeous view!
April 11th, 2024
