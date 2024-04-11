Sign up
Previous
Photo 1197
Maple buds
It’s been chucking down rain all day today, but the wet buds sure look like Spring.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
rain
,
bud
,
maple
