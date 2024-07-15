Sign up
Previous
Photo 1292
Downward-facing squirrel
You have to admit, it does look a bit like a yoga pose.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th July 2024 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
rodent
,
red-squirrel
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
LOL! A great poser and cute capture.
July 16th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
If I don't move, she'll think I'm a branch!
July 16th, 2024
Graeme Stevens
great shot and timing
July 16th, 2024
