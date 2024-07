Sandhill Crane 1

I had a Sandhill Crane experience today! I went for a country drive looking for barns or horses or other interesting things to photograph, when some dark spots in a wheat field caught my eye. It was a whole family of Sandhill Cranes, basically swimming through the wheat; their heads popped up like periscopes. There were two adults and two colts! It’s the first time I’ve managed to see one up close, let alone get a photo. They were so fun to watch!