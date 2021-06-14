Previous
Peony after the rain by ljmanning
58 / 365

Peony after the rain

One of my neighbour’s last remaining blooms. They are so heavy and pretty when wet.
Apologies for my lack of comments the last few days. Things have been a little topsy turvy of late. I will catch up!
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

LManning (Laura)

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice and delicate
June 15th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Lovely shot with the rain drops
June 15th, 2021  
