Canada Southern Railway Station

A fun day trip to St. Thomas today, known as the railway city. This is the former Canada Southern Railway Station. According to Ontario Heritage: “The St. Thomas Canada Southern (CASO) Station, was constructed between 1871 and 1873 to serve as both the passenger station for St. Thomas and CASO's corporate headquarters. During the 1920s, the station was one of the busiest in Canada. Designed in the Italianate style by Canadian architect Edgar Berryman, the impressive building is embellished with classical details such as pilasters, arched windows and passageways, wide eaves and a heavy cornice supported by paired brackets. The building's design, scale and quality of interior finishes make it unique within Canadian architectural history and it stands as a symbol of the importance of railway development in southern Ontario.”

The building is now home to offices, event space, and the North American Railway Hall of Fame.