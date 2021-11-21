Previous
Frosted by ljmanning
94 / 365

Frosted

Apparently I’m not finished with the leaves quite yet! Couldn’t resist these beauties, all furred with frost this morning. Better on black.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
A beautiful frosted capture!
November 21st, 2021  
