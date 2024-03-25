Previous
24 years ago today
24 years ago today

Jerry and I are celebrating our 24th anniversary today. He’s having a good week, so thankful. For my extras album.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Pat Knowles ace
A very Happy Wedding Anniversary Jerry & Lou Ann. You look very happy together! Here’s to the next 24! Xxxxx
March 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wishing you & Jerry a very Happy Wedding Anniversary! This is a lovely photo of the two of you!
March 25th, 2024  
