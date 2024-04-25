Previous
Felipè deciding which weight he wants to lift. by louannwarren
340 / 365

Felipè deciding which weight he wants to lift.

I took him to the Y and we walked through the weight training room.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
