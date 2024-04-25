Sign up
340 / 365
Felipè deciding which weight he wants to lift.
I took him to the Y and we walked through the weight training room.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2769
photos
105
followers
72
following
Tags
weights
,
ymca
,
30-shots2024
,
felipè
