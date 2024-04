Felipè and his frog pal

At book club this month the decorations committee had “garden friends” down the centers of the tables. Just so fun. This decorating committee is retiring and a new group will take over next year, I know they feel pressured to do as good a job as the current committee has done. This is Felipè’s last Single Subject photo, the month had been fun and silly and interesting. If you want a conversation starter, walk around public places with a velvet rooster under your arm. 😊