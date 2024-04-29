Previous
Felipè thought he would make the front door wreath look better by louannwarren
344 / 365

Felipè thought he would make the front door wreath look better

I have to admit he looks very nice there.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Lou Ann

Doesn't he sit well, and matches the colour scheme in that wreath-like nest ! One of the best ! fav
April 29th, 2024  
Good addition
April 29th, 2024  
He looks perfect here! A brilliant composition!
April 29th, 2024  
He does make it look better. Cute capture.
April 29th, 2024  
He certainly does
April 29th, 2024  
