344 / 365
Felipè thought he would make the front door wreath look better
I have to admit he looks very nice there.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
Tags
door
wreath
front
felipè
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Doesn't he sit well, and matches the colour scheme in that wreath-like nest ! One of the best ! fav
April 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good addition
April 29th, 2024
katy
ace
He looks perfect here! A brilliant composition!
April 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He does make it look better. Cute capture.
April 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
He certainly does
April 29th, 2024
