The red yucca are blooming

A sure sign of spring in north Texas is when these bloom. They thrive on neglect, these are in a traffic median by our fave restaurant and receive no attention whatsoever. We all talk about planting Texas hardy plants that don’t need water because too many people live here now and water is going to be scarce. I only see these in commercial landscaping, not in home flowerbeds because their leaves have sharp stickers on the edges.