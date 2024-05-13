Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2446
A hand painted tile
Granddaughter Cadence painted this tile for me for Mother’s Day. I love it! She’s so talented, I’m sure proud of her.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2792
photos
106
followers
72
following
670% complete
View this month »
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
Latest from all albums
2440
346
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th May 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
tile
,
painted
,
cadence
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful delicate work……a talented granddaughter!
May 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and a very talented granddaughter ! I knew this "chicken "would be yours !!
May 13th, 2024
Ingrid
That is so pretty!
May 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close