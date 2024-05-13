Previous
A hand painted tile by louannwarren
Photo 2446

A hand painted tile

Granddaughter Cadence painted this tile for me for Mother’s Day. I love it! She’s so talented, I’m sure proud of her.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
670% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful delicate work……a talented granddaughter!
May 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and a very talented granddaughter ! I knew this "chicken "would be yours !!
May 13th, 2024  
Ingrid
That is so pretty!
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise