Lady lizard laid her eggs in the front flowerbed by louannwarren
Lady lizard laid her eggs in the front flowerbed

She covered them up and sunbathed on the driveway then scurried off when the lawn people arrived.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana ace
How fabulous to have witnessed that! I love the processing and tones.
May 9th, 2024  
