Photo 2442
Lady lizard laid her eggs in the front flowerbed
She covered them up and sunbathed on the driveway then scurried off when the lawn people arrived.
9th May 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
eggs
lizard
laying
Diana
ace
How fabulous to have witnessed that! I love the processing and tones.
May 9th, 2024
