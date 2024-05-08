Previous
Happy to have just one this spring by louannwarren
Happy to have just one this spring

Last year I dug up the dandelions by the blue bottle tree and was rewarded this year with only one!
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Babs ace
This one was determined to stay
May 9th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely, wish I only had the one, I have fields either side which have quite a few so fighting a losing battle. especially with no mow May. I just pull them up as fast as I can. Although I do actually like these photogenic wildflowers.
May 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful one too, are you leaving it this year?
May 9th, 2024  
