Photo 2441
Happy to have just one this spring
Last year I dug up the dandelions by the blue bottle tree and was rewarded this year with only one!
8th May 2024
8th May 24
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2789
photos
106
followers
72
following
669% complete
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2437
2438
2439
2440
346
2441
2442
2443
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
tree
,
blue
,
backyard
,
dandelion
,
bottle
Babs
ace
This one was determined to stay
May 9th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely, wish I only had the one, I have fields either side which have quite a few so fighting a losing battle. especially with no mow May. I just pull them up as fast as I can. Although I do actually like these photogenic wildflowers.
May 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful one too, are you leaving it this year?
May 9th, 2024
