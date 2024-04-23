Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
338 / 365
My friend Janis has beautiful flowers
The top photo shows her grandson’s rock art. Felipè loved seeing her flowers.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2764
photos
105
followers
72
following
92% complete
View this month »
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Latest from all albums
2423
335
2424
336
2425
337
2426
338
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Plus
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rock
,
art
,
janis
,
30-shots2024
,
felipè
katy
ace
Rock Art is really pretty and so are her flowers. They make a nice backdrop for Felipe.
April 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close