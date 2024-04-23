Previous
My friend Janis has beautiful flowers by louannwarren
338 / 365

My friend Janis has beautiful flowers

The top photo shows her grandson’s rock art. Felipè loved seeing her flowers.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
katy ace
Rock Art is really pretty and so are her flowers. They make a nice backdrop for Felipe.
April 23rd, 2024  
