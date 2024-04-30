Previous
The foggy morning after the rain by louannwarren
The foggy morning after the rain

The street light behind my Magnolia tree illuminated the fog. It was gone in 3 hours and the planes started flying again!
Lou Ann

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Love it fav!
April 30th, 2024  
Denise Wood
Stunning Lou Ann :) fav
April 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture with beautiful light.
April 30th, 2024  
