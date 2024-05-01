Previous
Every pot and saucer is full of rain water. by louannwarren
Every pot and saucer is full of rain water.

We are finally receiving long , drenching rains. No complaints here (until the mosquitos come out).
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Annie D ace
Lovely PoV
Glad you're getting needed rain 🌧
May 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
I really like the composition of this one Lou Ann. I like the low POV as well. FAV
May 3rd, 2024  
