Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2432
Four inches of rain in 24 hours
We were so fortunate that the only thing we received during the terrible storms Saturday and Sunday was a lot of rain. The state of Oklahoma (just north of where I live in North Texas) had at least 17 tornadoes!
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2775
photos
106
followers
72
following
666% complete
View this month »
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
Latest from all albums
340
2429
341
342
2430
343
2431
2432
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th April 2024 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My brother-in-law and his wife were in OK traveling yesterday but thankfully missed all of them! Good shot here with that lovely raindrop hanging on.
April 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
Glad you missed the storm but good you have had rain
April 29th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Glad you got rain and missed the worst of it.
April 29th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Glad you missed the storms
April 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close