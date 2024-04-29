Previous
Four inches of rain in 24 hours by louannwarren
Four inches of rain in 24 hours

We were so fortunate that the only thing we received during the terrible storms Saturday and Sunday was a lot of rain. The state of Oklahoma (just north of where I live in North Texas) had at least 17 tornadoes!
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
Ann H. LeFevre ace
My brother-in-law and his wife were in OK traveling yesterday but thankfully missed all of them! Good shot here with that lovely raindrop hanging on.
April 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Glad you missed the storm but good you have had rain
April 29th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Glad you got rain and missed the worst of it.
April 29th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Glad you missed the storms
April 29th, 2024  
